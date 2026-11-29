After finishing 18-6 a season ago and graduating most of their production the Ell-Saline Cardinals will look a little different on and off the court. With the departure of Coach Marty Wendal to Salina South the Cardinals have hired Ell-Saline graduate Chencho Arceo to take over the program. Wendal with the help of the some talented players helped the Cardinals go from a winless season to four straight winning seasons.

Arceo went to Ell-Saline schools his whole life and also was an assistant coach under Drew Sprague from 2014 to 2016 and was head coach of the Cardinals for the 2016-2017 season. Not only do the Cardinals have a new coach but they also graduated their top 4 leading scorers and only return two players who played varsity last season.

Ell-Saline will just have two seniors on the roster as returning starter Branton Gosvner returns to help anchor the post for the Cardinals. Gosvener averaged 3.8 PPG last season as he took over the starting role about halfway through the season. Logan Walker is the other senior for the Cardinals and will help down low for the Cardinals.

The junior class is what the Cardinal fans are most excited about as most of them have waited for their turn for varsity behind some quality senior classes ahead of them. Junior Lucas Swetson (1.9 PPG) played some quality minutes last year as he a tall, lengthy player that can play every where on the court. Fellow juniors JT Moye, Jon Stone, Asher Kejr should all see quality minutes for Coach Arceo.

Sophomores Konner Hardesty and Jackson Underwood could see time off the bench as the Cardinals may look to go deep into the bench.

Once again the Cardinals have to compete in a tough Heart of America league which includes 4 teams in the top 10 in the preseason rankings. But even with the tough schedule the Cardinals look to stay poised and continue the Cardinals success.

Ell-Saline will open it’s season on Tuesday against the Herington Railers to Brookville.