Salina South High School freshman Colin Burke represented the state of Kansas at the National Civics Bee Championship, placing fourth in the competition with plans to further the community wellness project that began his journey to the national stage.

Colin competed at the local, regional and state level on civics, American government and the constitution, making his way to the national competition in October that was livestreamed on C-SPAN. Even with technical difficulties in the final round that made contestants go from using buzzers to whiteboards, he stayed calm under pressure, and finished just five points behind the contestant in third place.

“ This experience has just taught me so much,” he said. “ It’s helped me connect with a lot more people around our community through doing my project and how to speak in public. I kept telling my mom even if I didn’t place at this, I’ll just be really prepared for AP American Government.”

Colin wrote an essay and speech about teen wellness, a demographic he said is overlooked. He wrote about a plan to bring hygiene supplies at schools to make them available for students who can’t drive.

“ It’s more accessible than a traditional adult-led effort,” Colin said. “I want students providing input so we can create a wider base of opinion.”

After winning regionals last spring, Colin decided he would implement the idea from his essay at his middle school, organizing a hygiene drive by working with local charities and collecting 500 items.

His principal at Salina South Middle School describes Colin as the type of student that every principal hopes to have in their building.

“Colin’s project has provided our students with an opportunity to see what can happen when someone takes an interest, works hard, and commits themselves to making a difference,” principal Dustin Dooley said. “He is a young man of tremendous character, leadership, humility, and determination. He consistently set a positive example for those around him.”

Colin said he’s working on getting a student committee together at his high school to expand the project from his middle school. Dooley said he hopes to see current students build upon what Colin started.

Colin credits much of his success to his parents, with his mom, Elizabeth Burke, editing his essays and helping him study, he said. Elizabeth said he has grown academically and personally in the past year.

“ He loves learning, and he’s curious about the world, and that’s what you want in a learner,” she said. “That’s what you want in somebody who lives in a democracy. He’s constantly challenging things too, which I think is a great quality to have.”

To prepare for the competition, Colin said he would try to study at least an hour per day after school and his extracurriculars. He also utilized his good luck charm, the Hamilton musical soundtrack, which he says he listened to all the way through more than 1,000 times.

“ I tried to make sure that I prioritized school, but I really wanted to make sure that I studied at least an hour a day,” he said. “ I didn’t have any reason to be like, ‘I wish I would’ve crammed just a little bit more in at nationals.’ ”

He said that going into politics isn’t off the table, but his main focus for now is school — specifically educating his fellow students about staying politically and civically informed.

“ I would tell students it may seem boring, but in four years you’ll be voting, and I think it’s important for us all to understand how our government works,” Colin said. “ It’s really important for safeguarding our democracy.”

Before his interest in government, Colin had plans to go into genetics to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes to help find a diagnosis for his younger brother. He said he will have a tough decision deciding if he wants to go into politics or genetics.

“It kind of relates back to I want to help people,” Colin said. “I want to be a politician and make changes in the world. There’s a lot of problems that we have in our world, and I want to help solve them.”

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Story via Kansas Reflector

Finalists, including Colin Burke, center, compete Oct. 14, 2026, during the National Civics Bee Championship at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Erin Scott/U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation)