The Salina Chorale will usher in the holiday season with its 2026 “Carols of Christmas” concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, located at 118 N. 9th St. in Salina.

Led by director Keri Boley and accompanied by collaborative pianist Dr. Gustavo do Carmo, the performance will bring together more than 60 volunteer singers from the Salina Chorale alongside instrumentalists, including musicians from the Salina Symphony Orchestra. The program offers a mix of sacred, classical, and contemporary holiday works.

The concert opens with an 18-minute first act featuring all three movements of John Rutter’s “Gloria,” accompanied by organ, a brass choir, and percussion.

Following intermission, the 34-minute second act showcases a variety of seasonal arrangements and instrumentation, including a special appearance by a youth ensemble for Julie Ann Ballard’s arrangement of “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Other selections in the second act include:

“Stars” by Ēriks Ešenvalds

“O Come, O Come, Emmanuel” by Pinkzebra

“Silent Night” (arr. Mac Huff), featuring piano, guitar, bass guitar, and drums

“Angels We Have Heard on High” (arr. René Clausen)

“The First Noel” (arr. Dan Forrest)

“We Three Kings” (arr. David Schmidt)

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” (arr. Dan Forrest), with piano, organ, brass, and percussion

“Joy to the World” (arr. Mack Wilberg), featuring piano and organ

Boley, a Kansas Wesleyan University graduate, has led the Salina Chorale since fall 2024. A longtime music educator in the region, she has taught choral music and music appreciation at Southeast of Saline Junior and Senior High School for 17 years, where she also directs school musicals. Her background includes 17 years teaching in the Ellsworth/Kanopolis school district, serving as adjunct faculty at Kansas Wesleyan University, and directing the Salina Symphony Youth Choir (formerly the Holiday Singers). She also regularly serves as a clinician and adjudicator for regional honor choirs and festivals.

Admission to the concert is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Following the performance, attendees are invited to remain at the cathedral for a complimentary cookie reception with the singers and musicians, hosted by the bakers of Sacred Heart Cathedral.