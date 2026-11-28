One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on a highway in Southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Kenworth Semi was exiting the Cargill plant and attempting to turn westbound onto U.S. Highway 400 in Ford County. As it entered the roadway, it pulled directly into the path of a Kia Optima.

The Kia struck the trailer attached to the semi near the driver side rear axle.

The driver of the Kia, 26-year-old Franklin Ramirez-Dominguez, was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi had no apparent injuries.

The crash happened at 4:17 Friday afternoon in Ford County on US 400 Highway 1.6 miles East from the US 56 Highway junction