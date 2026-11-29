Beginning Monday Salina residents will have a chance to clear their yards of autumn leaves as the City of Salina’s General Services staff conducts curbside leaf collection begins. The pickup program his year is from November 30, 2026, through January 29, 2027, weather permitting.

Collection will roll out across four city zones over the two-month schedule:

Zone 1 (All streets south of Republic Avenue): Nov. 30–Dec. 11

Zone 2 (Between Republic Avenue and Crawford Street): Dec. 14–Dec. 31

Zone 3 (Between Crawford Street and Iron Avenue): Jan. 4–Jan. 15

Zone 4 (All streets north of Iron Avenue): Jan. 18–Jan. 29

To help crews collect leaves safely and efficiently, the city asks residents to follow mandatory guidelines:

Placement: Rake and pile leaves between the curb and sidewalk, or directly behind the curb where no sidewalk exists. Putting leaves in the street violates City Code and blocks drainage.

Pure leaf piles only: Do not mix leaves with tree limbs, branches, or other yard debris, as mixed piles will not be collected.

Clearance & readiness: Have piles ready on the first day of your zone’s scheduled window and keep vehicles parked at least 15 feet away on either side of leaf piles.

Exclusions: City staff will not pick up bagged leaves or collect in alleys, private streets, or commercial properties.

Weather conditions may affect timing or require extra collection days. Residents who believe their pile was missed by the end of their zone’s designated collection window can call Street Superintendent Brent Buchwald at (785) 309-5750 to report the location, or visit salina-ks.gov for additional city information.