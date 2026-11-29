Sacred Heart’s girls already made history last year with their first-ever state basketball championship.

The question now is, what do they do for an encore?

The way new Knights head coach Tate Richards sees it, the simple answer is to aim for more of the same.

“It’s always a good thing to have expectations, but I don’t think we go about the day-to-day process any differently,” said Richards, who takes over the top spot after two years as an assistant under Carl Hines. “I do think we have a lot of talent coming back off of last year’s roster.”

Head coach Tate Richard

“We have a lot of talent within the team currently, and we have a lot of talent coming up with our freshmen, so I’m definitely taking over a good situation with high expectations, but I don’t think that changes anything for us.”

Richards had a front-row seat for last year’s unlikely Class 2A state tournament run in which the sixth-seeded Knights knocked off each of the top three seeds — No. 3 Pittsburg Colgan, No. 2 Moundridge and No. 1 Ellinwood — in succession. And he has three starters, including three of the top four scorers, from that team, which finished with a 25-4 record.

For senior post player Edyn Sharpton, winning the elusive title only whetted the Knights’ appetite for more.

Senior Edyn Sharpton

“I always feel like there’s going to be a little bit of pressure from the state championship,” she said. “That’s a big deal, but I think we’re going to be prepared, and we’ve got a good team that’s ready to go.”

Last year’s team was built on perimeter speed and defense, with four guards surrounding the 5-foot-11 Sharpton. The Knights lost all-stater Skylar Douglas and the versatile Nicole Richards to graduation but return senior scoring leader Addie Lee and younger sister Emmy Lee, a sophomore point guard.

Addie Lee averaged 15.6 points and led the Knights with 27 in their 69-56 semifinal victory over Moundridge and 15 in a 43-34 championship triumph against Ellinwood. Emmy Lee, who averaged 11.4 points and 4.4 assists, had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists in the final.

But while the Knights seldom went more than six or seven deep — the starters all played the full 32 minutes against Colgan in the quarterfinals — it was still their relentless defensive pressure that set the tone.

Senior Addie Lee

“Even when we’re struggling to score, that’s where we really hammered down on defense, and you want to work on that,” Addie Lee said. “At least do the things you can, even if you’re struggling in other parts.”

That formula can’t change, according to Richards.

“Defense always starts it,” he said. “We like to put a ton of pressure on team.

“We play offense through our defense with pace.”

Despite losing Douglas’ 15.1 points per game and the all-around presence of Nicole Richards, Tate Richards expects this year’s team to have greater depth. He is counting on the 5-foot-11 Sharpton to keep improving after averaging 5.3 points and a team-best 4.1 rebounds as a first-year starter.

He’ll also look for Emmy Lee to take a step forward on offense along with fellow sophomores Brynn Bechard and Lexie Feist. Bechard, at 5-7, played in 26 games and averaged 2.4 points as Sharpton’s backup.

Freshmen Mia Feist and Amelia Suing should contribute early on as well.

“I definitely think we’re a deeper team,” Addie Lee said. “This year we have a strong seven or eight girls that you can put in and trust that they’ll put their best effort out and it will be all right.”

While the Knights seemingly came out of nowhere to win it all a year ago, they now have exchanged the element of surprise for a giant target on their backs.

“I think we snuck up on a few people last year and kind of surprised them,” Richards said. “I think it was one thing to watch us on film, but then another thing to play us with the defensive pressure that we were able to put on teams.

“But that defensive pressure and the expectations aren’t going to change. We’re guard heavy again this year, so that’s what we’ll look to do.”

Sacred Heart begins its title defense and Richards makes his head coaching debut Tuesday when the Knights open their season on the road against St. John’s Beloit-Tipton.

“I’m super excited,” Richards said. “I’m excited and blessed to have the opportunity.”