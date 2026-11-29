The young Ell-Saline lady Cards struggled to find wins last season as they finished with just a 4-19 overall record and went 2-9 in the tough Heart of America league. But with returning head coach Tom Haynes and most if not all of his production returning from a season ago he has his sights on a successful season.

The leading scorer from a season ago was Paisley Jensen who averaged 7.2 PPG per game as she will look to continue her dominance on the court this season as a just a junior.

Fellow juniors Aubrey Smith (6.1 PPG0 and Levaya Aulner (4.0 PPG) also return for the lady Cards. Smith a slashy ball handler that knock down 3’s with confidence. Aulner will be a force inside as her defense intensity and ability to finish at the basket will help the lady Cards this sesaon.

Aubree Stout and Marella Garber will enter their sophomore season for the lady Cards. Stout was big presence down low last season as she averaged 4.9 PPG for the lady Cardinals. Garber coming off an ankle injury that kept her out of most of last season looks to come back with a vengeance to help run the point guard position for the lady Cards.

The lady Cards have just one senior on the roster and that is Josie Lewis, who returns to the lady Cards after playing for a home school team her junior year. Lewis played for the lady Cards for her freshman and sophomore seasons before deciding to play elsewhere her junior year. She will bring leadership and poise to the lady Card lineup.

Junior Lauren Taylor, Sophomores Jadalyn Weis and Abby Kejr and freshman Berkley Ayers may all see time for Coach Haynes as he plans on going 9 or 10 deep this season.

The young lady Cards squad will look to take on a tough HOA league that already has two teams in the preseason top 10 in the rankings. But with the scrappy defense and the ability to keep legs fresh on the court the lady Cards are looking for more wins this season.

Ell-Saline will open it’s season on Tuesday and they welcome the Herington Railers to Brookville.