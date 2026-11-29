Evangel currently leads the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball standings, and the Valor men are the lone KCAC basketball team still protecting an undefeated season.

Evangel leads the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 7-0, 3-0 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan and McPherson are tied for 2nd with identical 7-2, 2-1 records. Kansas Wesleyan is in 12th place with a 1-7, 1-2 record.

Evangel leads the KCAC women’s basketball standings with a 6-2, 3-0 record while Tabor is in 2nd place with a 5-4, 2-0 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 4th place with a 5-2, 2-1 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 90-87 against Mission on Tuesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday at Saint Mary. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team is off until December 10 when they return to the mat at Saint Mary. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team is off until December 10 when they take on Saint Mary.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team lost 103-58 against Hastings on Tuesday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 97-64 against Kansas Newman on Tuesday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday against Friends. … The Thresher men’s basketball team lost 75-60 against Mid-America Christian on Friday. The Threshers lost 78-71 against Langston on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday against Oklahoma Wesleyan. …

The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Mission 86-81 on Wednesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday against Bethel. … The Falcon men’s basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday when they play Bethel in a KCAC contest. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team will return to the mat on Friday in the Doane Open. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team is off until December 5 when they return to the mat in the Doane Open.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team will return to the court on Sunday against Emporia State. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Hesston 98-79 on Tuesday. The Coyotes lost 88-72 against Bellevue on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday against York. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Doane 85-74 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday against Evangel. … The Eagle men’s basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday when they play Evangel in a KCAC contest. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team is off until December 5 when they return to the mat in the CBC Invitational in Conway, Arkansas.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday against Southwestern. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 76-70 against Rogers State on Monday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team will return to the mat on Friday in the Doane Open. … The Brave men’s wrestling team will return to the mat on Wednesday at Baker.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team will return to the court on Monday against Haskell. … The Spire men’s basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday when they host Avila in a KCAC contest. … The Lady Spire wrestling team will return to the mat on Friday in the Doane Open. … The Spire men’s wrestling team is off until Saturday when they compete in the Doane Open.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team defeated Hesston 68-52 on Tuesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 92-25 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team lost 103-61 against Washburn on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders lost 81-73 against Langston on Friday. The Moundbuilders lost 80-77 against Mid-America Christian on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 74-39 against Stephens College on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors lost 87-60 against Oklahoma City on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 78-59 against Fort Hays State on Tuesday. The Warriors defeated Hesston 83-67 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 70-51 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 101-71 against Emporia State on Tuesday. The Bluejays lost 88-64 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team will return to the court on Wednesday at McPherson. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 82-78 against Mount Marty on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wresting team will return to the mat on Thursday against Iowa Morningside. … The Panther men’s wrestling team is off until Saturday when they compete in the Connor Oppenheim tournament.

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 3 0 7 0

Okla. Wesleyan 2 1 7 2

McPherson 2 1 7 2

Sterling 2 1 7 4

Ottawa 2 1 5 5

Saint Mary 2 1 5 4

Southwestern 2 1 4 5

Avila 2 1 4 5

Bethel 1 2 5 4

Friends 1 2 3 5

York 1 2 3 7

Kan. Wesleyan 1 2 1 7

Bethany 0 3 1 7

Tabor 0 3 0 10

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 3 0 6 2

Tabor 3 0 5 4

Bethel 2 1 6 1

Kan. Wesleyan 2 1 5 2

Okla. Wesleyan 2 1 4 3

Friends 2 1 4 3

York 2 1 5 4

Avila 2 1 3 7

Ottawa 1 2 6 4

Sterling 1 2 4 4

Bethany 1 2 3 6

Southwestern 0 3 5 5

McPherson 0 3 3 6

Saint Mary 0 3 1 6