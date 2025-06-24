“Inflatable Island” Replacing Fair Carnival

The Tri-Rivers Fair continues to evolve, and will look much different this year.

As previously announced, the fair will take place a week earlier over a streamlined four-day schedule. The new dates are set for Thursday, July 31 – Sunday, August 3. Along with the shorter date, for the first time a theme, “Fairadise”.

Sticking with the “Fairadise” theme there will an “Inflatable Island”, taking the place of the carnival. There won’t be a traditional carnival this year due to circumstances beyond the fair’s control.

“Inflatable Island” is a brand-new experience featuring a huge lineup of inflatables for all ages—from kids to teens to adults. Bounce, slide, race, and play your way through “Inflatable Island”.

The 2025 Tri-Rivers Fair will continue to feature beloved traditions, including 4-H and open-class exhibits, livestock shows, demolition derby, live entertainment, a parade, delicious fair food, and family-friendly attractions