Bridge Near Kanopolis Fully Open

The Kansas Department of Transportation has completed bridge repair on the K-141 bridge north of Kanopolis Lake, and the highway in Ellsworth County is now fully open to traffic.

According to the agency, the project began in March 2025 and faced delays related to materials and the bridge location.

While both lanes on the bridge are open to traffic, the contractor still has minor work to complete, most of which will not impact traffic.

Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.kandrive.gov, for more highway conditions and construction details. For updates on construction projects in the area Kansas, visit ksdot.gov/northcentralnews.