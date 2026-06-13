Yankee Doodle Day

It’s a star spangled summer as America celebrates its 250th birthday – Salina is celebrating 50 years at the Smoky Hill River Festival.

The epic party in the park is alive with fine art, magic and music again.

Greg Bloxom/GB Bowlworks (Booth 051) shows off the tapestry of wood he creates in Oklahoma.

Huzzah! time with Clan Tynker performing their special kind of vaudeville tricks for the young and old alike.

Festival Hours:

Saturday, June 12-13: 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, June 14: 10 am – 4 pm

Parking is free and available in the lots adjacent to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center and in the general vicinity of the Festival or on public streets where permissible. No unauthorized vehicles, skateboards, or bikes are allowed in Oakdale Park.

Limited accessible parking is available for those with placards in the lot directly north of the 4th Street Bridge (the former Salina Journal parking lot, along the river) and in the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Parking lot.

Volunteers reporting for early shifts should come to the Mulberry Street or Tony’s Pizza Events Center bridges wearing their admission wristbands for security to see and check.

Coolers with food and beverages are permitted on the Festival grounds. No glass containers of any kind are allowed.

Guest services are available at the River Festival, including Information Booths, the First Aid Center, the Baby Station tent, Lost & Found, Ident-A-Kid, public restrooms, accessibility services, and ATMs on site.

Shuttles and Accessibility

Festival staff and committees are working to improve accessibility at the Festival. Staff from Independent Connection is available to support accessibility and mobility questions. Mobility Carts will be available for rent at the accessibility shelter near the shuttle stop. Additionally, Presbyterian Manor is offering a free “wave and ride” shuttle service through the park to support access to the most trafficked areas of the event.

Two free shuttle trams provided by Stryten Energy and one free CityGo shuttle bus from the Tony’s Pizza Events Center parking lot shuttle stops into Festival grounds are available on:

Saturday, June 14: 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday, June 15: 10 am – 4 pm

CityGo offers expanded bus service for the River Festival. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, between 8 and 10 pm, a CityGo bus will pick up riders at the Festival shuttle stop in Oakdale Park and take them to any CityGo stop in the City. Anyone wearing a Festival wristband can ride the CityGo Bus System for free on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.