Hospital Names New CFO

A new face will soon be one of the top leadership positions at Salina Regional Health Center.

According to the hospital, Dianna White will be the next Chief Financial Officer.

White is a highly-respected health care finance executive with extensive experience in financial leadership, strategic planning and operational excellence. She will oversee Salina Regional’s financial operations and help advance its long-term vision of strengthening health care across north central Kansas and the surrounding region.

White joins Salina Regional at a pivotal time as the organization continues investing in expanded services, innovative technologies and initiatives designed to improve access to high-quality care. Her expertise in financial strategy and organizational growth will help position Salina Regional to build on its momentum and capitalize on future opportunities that benefit patients and communities throughout the region.

“The future of health care in our region will be shaped by the investments we make today,” said Joel Phelps, President and Chief Executive Officer at Salina Regional. “Dianna brings the experience, strategic perspective and leadership necessary to help guide those investments. She will play a critical role in strengthening access to care, supporting innovation and ensuring our organization remains well positioned to serve our communities for years to come.”

White currently serves as the Vice President of Finance at Ascension Via Christi Health, and Chief Financial Officer for three of its hospitals in Wichita, where she helps lead financial operations for one of the state’s largest health care networks.

“As the health care leader for our region, we recognize our responsibility to ensure that exceptional care remains available for future generations,” Phelps said. “Dianna’s proven track record of financial stewardship and operational leadership will help strengthen the foundation that supports our mission and enables us to continue investing in the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

White will begin her duties in August and replaces Joe Tallon, who is retiring in July.