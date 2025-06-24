Free Community Block Party Returning

“Daddy Bud Day”, a free community block party in north Salina, is returning. The event will take place this year over Independence Day Weekend, on Saturday, July 5th, at Pacific Park, 701 W. Pacific beginning at 10am.

Salina native James Curtis, AKA Cash Hollistah, in collaboration with the Curtis family and local nonprofit Salina Shares, will be hosting the event.

Beginning at 10am, “Daddy Bud Day” will feature free hamburgers and hot dogs provided and grilled onsite by the Salina Police Department. Complimentary beverages will also be provided.

Dominoes and spades tables will be on hand, in addition to basketball, bounce houses, and various water & lawn games for the children. The event will also feature prizes and giveaways throughout the day.

The main highlight of the celebration is the 2nd annual DBD All-Star Basketball Game at 2pm. Sponsored by Be Wealth, the All-Star Game will pit Hollistah’s team, “Big Bank,” against his younger brother John Curtis III’s team, “Northside Mafia”, in a rematch of last year’s game in which the Mafia won, 93-84. The game will feature players such as former Harlem Globetrotter Hannah Mortimer, Kansas food blogger JackStacks.Eats, and Salina rapper Dee Eazy.

Daddy Bud Day was originally founded in 1967 by the late John “Bud” Curtis Sr., who created the event as a way to give back to Salina’s African-American community. “Bud” provided free food, organized games, and even covered swimming fees, all from his own pocket. After his passing in 1971, the event carried on for several more years, peaking with more than 400 attendees in 1974. “Bud” was posthumously honored with a Salina Juneteenth Award in 2014.

Daddy Bud Day was revived in 2023 by his grandson, James. “Hearing stories about my grandfather and what he did for the community, coupled with the lack of events that bring different parts of the community together, especially in north Salina, was what made me want to resurrect it,” Curtis said. “I wanted to continue the legacy left by him, my father, and my mother (the late Jeannette Curtis).”In honor of that legacy, efforts have been underway to rename Pacific Park to “Curtis Park,” as well as launch a broader renovation of the space.

Daddy Bud Day is free and open to the public. Bringing your own lawn chair is strongly encouraged. Donations are also being accepted. For more info or ways to donate, contact Cash at [email protected].