Sunday Funday at 50th Smoky Hill River Festival

A Sunday scavenger hunt and free admittance be some of the highlights of the third and final full day of the 50th Smoky Hill River Festival.

Sunday is free. Feel free to bring chairs and coolers but remember no glass containers. All are invited to come out and enjoy the beautiful weather and all the cool things to see and do.

The 50th “Epic Arts Party” started with the 41st SM Hanson Music Festival Jam on Thursday night. The Jam wasn’t scheduled to start until 6:00. But there were fans waiting when the gates opened at 4:00. When the gates opened, within a matter of minutes, many people were already claiming their favorite spots.

The weather cooperated Friday for the first full day of festival fun. The headline act Friday night did not disappoint, as country music legends Diamond Rio took the stage in front of huge crowd. Salina Arts and Humanities Director Brad Anderson told KSAL News it was one of the largest crowds in recent years.

For most of the day Saturday the weather again cooperated. By evening, though, the threat of severe weather prompted organizers to clear the park at about 6:30. Fortunately no significant severe weather impacted Salina. But after nearly an inch of rain fell the festival remained closed to get ready for Sunday.

Along with free admittance, Sunday will feature a fun scavenger hunt for the “Least Endangered Species”. It will have birdwatchers keeping an eagle eye on the park’s natural beauty and wonder, while hoping to get one of the artist’s magnificent birds in hand.



To catch a bird, you must find a token, hidden throughout the park. Tokens can be redeemed for your bird of choice. Tokens will not be hidden in the formal garden area of the park or inside artists’ booths, displays, or on performance stages. Please limit one per person and allow others to enjoy the hunt. Happy hunting!

_ _ _

FULL SUNDAY SCHEDULE