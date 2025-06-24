Close Encounter Part of Summer Series

A movie that many critics consider to be among the best science fiction films of all time will be back on the big screen in Salina later this week. As part of its Summer Series, the Salina Art Center Cinema will show “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” on Thursday evening.

According to the venue, the movie is a science fiction adventure about a group of people who attempt to contact alien intelligence. Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) witnesses an unidentified flying object, and even has a “sunburn” from its bright lights to prove it. Roy refuses to accept an explanation for what he saw and is prepared to give up his life to pursue the truth about UFOs.

Summer Series is in collaboration with the Art Center’s summer exhibition, High Strangeness: Encounters with the Unexplained in Kansas and Beyond.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” will be shown Thursday evening at 6:00 at the Salina Art Center Cinema.

