Marijuana, Cocaine, Guns Seized in Drug Bust

The Salina Drug Task Force made a couple of arrests, and seized a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, and guns in connection with an on-going drug distribution investigation.
According to Salina Police, on Monday the task force executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Navajo. During the search over 5 pounds of marijuana was located along with cocaine, and multiple firearms.
There were three children under the age of 18 in the residence at the time the warrant was served.
Arrested without incident was 36-year-old Ira Autrey Jr. and 29-year-old Victoria Ring, both residents of the address. Both were booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute within a 1000’ feet of a school
- Possession of a Stimulant with Intent to Distribute within a 1000’ of a school
- Felony Possession of Paraphernalia
- Possession of Paraphernalia,
- No Kansas Tax Stamp
- Possession of a Stimulant
- Possession of Marijuana
- Three counts of Aggravated Endangerment of a Child
Autrey also had additional charges of:
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Criminal Use of Weapons
- Possession of a Firearm by a controlled substance user
The investigation is on-going.