Marijuana, Cocaine, Guns Seized in Drug Bust

The Salina Drug Task Force made a couple of arrests, and seized a large amount of marijuana, cocaine, and guns in connection with an on-going drug distribution investigation.

According to Salina Police, on Monday the task force executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Navajo. During the search over 5 pounds of marijuana was located along with cocaine, and multiple firearms.

There were three children under the age of 18 in the residence at the time the warrant was served.

Arrested without incident was 36-year-old Ira Autrey Jr. and 29-year-old Victoria Ring, both residents of the address. Both were booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute within a 1000’ feet of a school

Possession of a Stimulant with Intent to Distribute within a 1000’ of a school

Felony Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of Paraphernalia,

No Kansas Tax Stamp

Possession of a Stimulant

Possession of Marijuana

Three counts of Aggravated Endangerment of a Child

Autrey also had additional charges of:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Use of Weapons

Possession of a Firearm by a controlled substance user

The investigation is on-going.