Fire Department Issues Log Jam Warning

The Salina Fire Department and City of Salina urgently advise citizens against attempting to walk onto the log debris located in the Smoky Hill River at Bill Burke Park.

According to the fire department, despite the appearance, the stability of the logs is extremely unpredictable, one misstep or dislodged log could quickly turn curiosity into a life-threatening emergency. While the logs may seem stable, the reality is this is not the case, and this type of behavior is far from safe.

They have received reports and evidence of individuals walking across the logs and even swimming downstream of the debris. To put it bluntly, these actions are incredibly dangerous. The

likelihood of a safe and swift rescue if someone falls through the debris of the logs is minimal and the situation would likely result in a recovery effort rather than a successful rescue.

The Salina Fire Department prioritizes the safety of its emergency personnel and urges community members to avoid risking their lives and the lives of others.

The City of Salina and Salina Fire Department strongly advises against venturing onto the logs or entering the water anywhere near the area of the debris and stresses that such decisions are simply irresponsible.

City of Salina staff are working to determine the best solution for the situation and will advise the public as soon as there is a viable solution to the issue.