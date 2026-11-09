City to Revise Sign Code

Following a closed-door executive session held by the Salina City Commission, Mayor Mike Hoppock announced they will amend municipal sign regulations, and further legal proceeding would complicate and delay it. The resonse come following a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit regarding the long-running Cozy Inn vs. City of Salina lawsuit.

Following an executive session, Hoppock read an official statement addressing the appellate court’s ruling, which affirmed a district court finding that held Salina’s definition of a sign unconstitutional.

While Hoppock noted that Salina’s sign definitions were identical or substantially similar to those used by many other municipalities, he acknowledged that the Tenth Circuit affirmed the district court’s ruling. While the decision leaves some questions unresolved, it clearly establishes that municipal regulations must be updated.

City staff have been formally directed to prepare amendments to the city code to align with the judicial rulings. Anticipated changes include:

Deregulating wall displays so that murals and signs are permitted equally .

Revising or eliminating the current definition of a “sign” within the code .

Reviewing other applicable sign display regulations to ensure full legal compliance .

The commission decided against further legal proceedings in the case, noting that additional litigation would complicate and delay the adoption of necessary code updates. Proposed amendments will be drafted by city staff and presented to the commission for formal consideration at a future meeting.