YMCA Completes Childcare Transition

The Salina Family YMCA has successfully completed the transition of children, families, and staff members from the former Angel Early Learning Center into its YMCA Early Learning Center and McAdams Childcare Center locations, marking the conclusion of a months-long effort focused on ensuring stability and continuity for local families.

According to the YMCA, the transition was designed to strengthen the YMCA’s long-term early learning services while maintaining high-quality care for children throughout the process. Today, YMCA leadership reports that all children whose families chose to remain within YMCA childcare programs have been successfully placed, staff transitions have been completed, and operations at both centers are running smoothly.

The transition required extensive planning and coordination involving families, staff, classroom assignments, schedules, licensing considerations, and the physical relocation of an entire childcare center. Over the course of several weeks, YMCA teams carefully moved cribs, toys, books, rocking chairs, shelving, classroom supplies, educational materials, and countless other items to prepare learning environments for children at their established locations.

“This was a tremendous undertaking that involved months of collaboration and preparation,” said Krista Linenberger, Senior Director of Family Services. “Our top priority was making sure children and families experienced as smooth a transition as possible. I am incredibly proud of our staff for the care, flexibility, and dedication they showed throughout this process. Because of their efforts, children were able to move into welcoming classrooms with familiar faces, routines, and support systems already in place.”

The YMCA credits much of the transition’s success to the commitment of its childcare staff, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes while continuing to provide exceptional care for children and support for families. Leadership also expressed gratitude to the many families who partnered with the YMCA throughout the process and helped make the transition a positive experience.

The YMCA would also like to extend special thanks to Doug Bradley Trucking for generously providing a trailer to assist with the move. Their support helped staff safely and efficiently transport classroom furnishings, equipment, and supplies between locations, making a significant contribution to the overall success of the project.

“We are grateful for the patience and trust our families placed in us during this transition,” said Krista Linenberger. “While transitions can be challenging, the outcome has been incredibly positive. Our children are thriving, our teams have settled into their new

environments, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue serving families through two strong early learning centers.”

By bringing its early learning programs together, the YMCA has strengthened collaboration among educators, improved operational efficiency, and created enhanced opportunities to serve children and families for years to come. With the transition now complete, YMCA leadership remains focused on providing safe, nurturing, and engaging environments where every child can learn, grow, and succeed.