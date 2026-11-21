A 34-year-old man is facing citations after a gun accidentally went off inside his vehicle near South Middle School just minutes before Friday afternoon dismissal.

According to police, a concerned citizen called at 2:45 p.m. on Friday after hearing a gunshot coming from a parked vehicle in the 100 block of West Leslie.

Responding officers located and made contact with the 34-year-old driver in the area of Leslie and Simmons. The man told officers he had parked in the area while waiting to pick up a child from South Middle School. While waiting, he began handling a handgun inside the vehicle, causing it to accidentally discharge.

The round passed through the driver’s side door. Police determined that the bullet’s trajectory was directed away from the school campus.

The incident occurred roughly 10 minutes before students were scheduled to be dismissed for the day, and no injuries were reported.

Officers seized the gun at the scene and cited the man for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits and Endangerment.