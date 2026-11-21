Sliders shortstop Jake Ervin pictured by Lisa Morris A summer spent with the Salina Sliders has helped pave the way for the next chapter in the careers of three players, each of whom has recently committed to a Division I baseball program. Jake Ervin, Mason Piper and Brodie Jones were key contributors for the Sliders and further developed their skills throughout the inaugural season of the Diamond Baseball League. Jake Ervin has committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha to continue his baseball career. The Mavericks compete in the Summit League conference and finished 16-11 in conference play in 2026. For the Sliders, Ervin started the majority of his games at shortstop and hit in the middle of the lineup. He finished the summer hitting .309, driving in 11 runs and stealing a team-high 14 bases. His consistent offensive impact was coupled with some slick fielding, leading to .933 fielding percentage.

Mason Piper recently committed to the University of West Georgia. The Wolves are entering their third season of being an NCAA Division I program and compete in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

This past summer, Piper hit .385 and drove in 13 runs while splitting time between third and first base. At the end of his time in Salina, his fielding percentage was close to 1.000.

Brodie Jones has committed to play for Jacksonville State University. The Gamecocks compete in Conference USA where they finished atop the conference going 23-7 and finishing with a 48-15 record overall.

Jones hit .352, drove in nine runs and stole nine bases while playing both third base and shortstop for the Sliders.