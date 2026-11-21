Hundreds of area residents received essential food and clothing ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during the Salina Area United Way’s “SNAP Back Against Hunger” community event.

According to the United Way, the event which was hosted at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center distributed 404 bags of groceries to 404 individuals preparing for the holiday.

In addition to food assistance, organizers teamed up with Be The Village Boutique to offer a free clothing giveaway.

Through the partnership, 137 families selected five pieces of clothing for each of their 236 children, totaling 1,180 garments distributed to local youth.

The United Way credits the success of the event to the strong turnout of community volunteers who donated groceries, packed bags, helped parents find the right sizes for their children, and welcomed families.