After being toppled by 71-mph-wind a week before Christmas a year ago, the Mayor’s Christmas Tree is again shining bright in Downtown Salina.

Residents gathered in Campbell Plaza Friday night to ring in the holiday season as Mayor Mike Hoppock lit the community Christmas tree.

The festive evening brought the community together for the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Adding to the seasonal spirit, the Salina Symphony Youth Choir performed a selection of classic Christmas carols for the crowd in attendance.

The celebration marked the official start of downtown holiday festivities in Salina, blending live music and community cheer around the newly illuminated tree.

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Photos via Salina Symphony