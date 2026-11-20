The Salina VFW Post is on a mission to gather toys. The Salina VFW Auxiliary is gathering toy donations the next several Saturdays.

According to the organization, the toy drive begins this Saturday and will continue over the next three Saturdays. All donations collected during the event will directly benefit The Salvation Army and Jordan’s Helping Hands, a Salina-based nonprofit dedicated to assisting local families and children in need.

Community members can drop off new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, and other gifts during the scheduled drive hours:

Dates: Saturdays — Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Dec. 5, and Dec. 12

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford St.

Organizers encourage the community to stop by during any of the Saturday drop-off windows to help make sure local families have gifts under the tree this holiday season.