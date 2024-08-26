WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY SEASON PREVIEW – Young ‘pleasantly optimistic’ about Coyotes in 2024

8/26/2024 | Women’s Cross Country

is “pleasantly optimistic” ahead of the Kansas Wesleyan women’s cross country team’s opening event.

Young, who enters his third season, bases his optimism on the fact the Coyotes are an older and experienced squad. Three runners who competed in the 2023 NAIA National Championship last November return along with three others who were on the team. Five of the six are upperclassmen.

Young is not alone as KWU received votes in the recently released NAIA Preseason Coaches’ Poll – the equivalent of 28th.

“A lot of returning ladies from a team that had success,” Young said. “We’re finally starting to turn some upperclassmen on the women’s side, the majority of our top seven should be juniors or seniors so finally some experience.

“I think this is the largest women’s group we’ve maybe ever had (17) … so definitely trending in the right direction. They haven’t quite caught up to the men who are sitting around 25. We’re pleasantly optimistic heading into the start of the season.”

Madisyn Ehrlich , a junior, leads the charge after a wildly successful sophomore year that saw her finish 101st in nationals – 158 places higher than her freshman year. She also earned All-America honors in the 1,000 meters and distance medley relay in indoor track and qualified for NAIA outdoor nationals in the 1,500 meters.

For those keeping score that’s three national appearances in one year.

Senior Josie Koppes and junior Charlee Lind also competed in the national cross country meet. Koppes also was an All-American in the NAIA indoor distance medley along with Joni Schroeder , Shelby Lingle and Ehrlich. Schroeder, a junior, and Lingle, who’s a sophomore, return for the 2024 cross country season.

Seniors Alayna Behrman and Kierra Jensen will be among the top runners this fall. Behrman is a returning veteran while Jensen didn’t run cross country but competed in indoor and outdoor track last year.

Young said having national experience is invaluable.

“It’s important because when we go into a (Kansas) Conference championship or we go to a national championship there’s not that element of being starstruck anymore,” he said. “A lot of times the first time you get to a national championship people are just happy to be there. When you get there two or three times it’s no longer just happy to be there, I think there’s a lot more distinct hunger for more.”

Closing the time gap between his runners is the key to success, according to Young.

“I really think that our top end is very experienced, very strong,” he said. “In my time here, traditionally we’ve had very tight one through five splits. If we can keep them at 90 seconds or less, one through five, that will really put us in a position to be successful.

“Just keeping the group tight, keeping them working together, running together. Not limiting themselves, not feeling like they’ve reached their ceiling.”

The Coyote placed third in the 2023 KCAC Championships behind perennial power Saint Mary and Tabor. Saint Mary is the No. 1-ranked team in the NAIA preseason poll after finishing third at nationals a year ago.

Young says Evangel is a team to keep an eye on in the KCAC.

“They had two national qualifiers last year,” he said. “They were very strong on the track and they have some big recruits this year so I think they will certainly want to make a statement of sorts this year.”