PREP – Spring Week 3 Schedule-Scores

High School Spring Season Week 3, April 7-11 schedule/results
Monday, April 7
AVCTL I Softball
Maize at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
HOA Softball
Sterling at Moundridge
NCAA Softball
Sacred Heart at Concordia
NCKL Softball
Sacred Heart at Concordia
Clay Center at Wamego
Atchison County at Rock Creek
AVCTL Baseball
Maize at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
NCAA Baseball
Sacred Heart at Concordia
NCKL Baseball
Sacred Heart at Concordia
Clay Center at Wamego
Tuesday, April 8
AVCTL I Softball
Maize at Hutchinson
Campus at Manhattan
Maize South at Goddard
Andover at Valley Center
AVCTL II Softball
Andover Central at Newton
Andover at Valley Center
Maize South at Goddard
HOA Softball
Bennington at Little River
Hutch Trinity at Marion
Canton-Galva at Inman
Moundridge at Hillsboro
Sedgwick at Remington
NCAA Softball
Republic County at SE of Saline
Beloit at Minneapolis
Ellsworth at Russell
NCKL Softball
Rock Creek at Abilene
Marysville at Chapman
AVCTL I Baseball
Wichita Northwest at Campus
Hutchinson at Derby
Maize South at Goddard
Andover at Valley Center
AVCTL II Baseball
Andover Central at Newton
Maize South at Goddard
Andover at Valley Center
Eisenhower at Liberal
HOA Baseball
Hutch Trinity at Marion
Sedgwick at Remington
Bennington at Little River
Canton-Galva at Inman
Moundridge at Hillsboro
NCAA Baseball
Republic County at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Beloit
Ellsworth at Russell
NCKL Baseball
Rock Creek at Abilene
Marysville at Chapman
AVCTL I Soccer
Salina South at Salina Central
Valley Center at Ark City
Maize South at Goddard
Maize at Andover
Newton at Hutchinson
Campus at Eisenhower
Derby at Andover Central
AVCTL II Soccer
Salina South at Salina Central
Valley Center at Ark City
Maize South at Goddard
Maize at Andover
Newton at Hutchinson
Campus at Eisenhower
Derby at Andover Central
Wednesday, April 9
AVCTL I Softball
Bishop Carroll at Derby
Thursday, April 10
AVCTL I Softball
Maize South at Maize
NCAA Softball
Beloit at Sylvan
AVCTL I Baseball
Maize South at Maize
AVCTL II Baseball
Circle at Andover
NCAA Baseball
Beloit at Sylvan
AVCTL I Soccer
Hutchinson at Salina Central
Maize South at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Maize
Circle at Campus
Derby at Wichita Northwest
Valley Center at Buhler
AVCTL II Soccer
Hutchinson at Salina Central
Maize South at Andover Central
Eisenhower at Maize
Rose Hill at Andover
Newton at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Friday, April 11
AVCTL I Softball
Salina South at Derby
Valley Center at Hutchinson
Campus at Goddard
Maize at Maize South
AVCTL II Softball
Salina Central at Ark City
Eisenhower at Newton
Goddard at Campus
Andover Central at Andover
HOA Softball
Remington at Ell-Saline
Sterling at Bennington
Moundridge at Inman
Sedgwick at Canton-Galva
NCAA Softball
Sacred Heart at Lyons
Abilene at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Republic County
Beloit at Ellsworth
NCKL Softball
Abilene at SE of Saline
Buhler at Clay Center
Concordia at Rock Creek
Valley Heights at Marysville
AVCTL I Baseball
Salina South at Derby
Maize South at Maize
Valley Center at Hutchinson
Campus at Goddard
AVCTL II Baseball
Ark City at Salina Central
Eisenhower at Newton
Andover Central at Andover
Maize South at Campus
HOA Baseball
Remington at Ell-Saline
Moundridge at Inman
Little River at Marion
Sedgwick at Canton-Galva
NCAA Baseball
Sacred Heart at Lyons
Abilene at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Republic County
NCKL Baseball
Abilene at SE of Saline
Chapman at Russell
Clay Center at Buhler
Concordia at Rock Creek
Valley Heights at Marysville
Junction City at Wamego
AVCTL I Soccer
Salina South at Winfield
AVCTL II Soccer
Mulvane at Ark City