PREP – Spring Week 3 Schedule-Scores

By Christian D Orr April 7, 2025

High School Spring Season Week 3, April 7-11 schedule/results

Monday, April 7

AVCTL I Softball

Maize at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

HOA Softball

Sterling at Moundridge

NCAA Softball

Sacred Heart at Concordia

NCKL Softball

Sacred Heart at Concordia

Clay Center at Wamego

Atchison County at Rock Creek

AVCTL Baseball

Maize at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

 

NCAA Baseball

Sacred Heart at Concordia

NCKL Baseball

Sacred Heart at Concordia

Clay Center at Wamego

Tuesday, April 8

AVCTL I Softball

Maize at Hutchinson

Campus at Manhattan

Maize South at Goddard

Andover at Valley Center

AVCTL II Softball

Andover Central at Newton

Andover at Valley Center

Maize South at Goddard

HOA Softball

Bennington at Little River

Hutch Trinity at Marion

Canton-Galva at Inman

Moundridge at Hillsboro

Sedgwick at Remington

NCAA Softball

Republic County at SE of Saline

Beloit at Minneapolis

Ellsworth at Russell

NCKL Softball

Rock Creek at Abilene

Marysville at Chapman

AVCTL I Baseball

Wichita Northwest at Campus

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize South at Goddard

Andover at Valley Center

AVCTL II Baseball

Andover Central at Newton

Maize South at Goddard

Andover at Valley Center

Eisenhower at Liberal

HOA Baseball

Hutch Trinity at Marion

Sedgwick at Remington

Bennington at Little River

Canton-Galva at Inman

Moundridge at Hillsboro

NCAA Baseball

Republic County at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Beloit

Ellsworth at Russell

NCKL Baseball

Rock Creek at Abilene

Marysville at Chapman

AVCTL I Soccer

Salina South at Salina Central

Valley Center at Ark City

Maize South at Goddard

Maize at Andover

Newton at Hutchinson

Campus at Eisenhower

Derby at Andover Central

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Salina South at Salina Central

Valley Center at Ark City

Maize South at Goddard

Maize at Andover

Newton at Hutchinson

Campus at Eisenhower

Derby at Andover Central

 

Wednesday, April 9

AVCTL I Softball

Bishop Carroll at Derby

Thursday, April 10

AVCTL I Softball

Maize South at Maize

 

NCAA Softball

Beloit at Sylvan

AVCTL I Baseball

Maize South at Maize

 

AVCTL II Baseball

Circle at Andover

 

NCAA Baseball

Beloit at Sylvan

AVCTL I Soccer

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Maize South at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Maize

Circle at Campus

Derby at Wichita Northwest

Valley Center at Buhler

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Maize South at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Maize

Rose Hill at Andover

Newton at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

 

Friday, April 11

AVCTL I Softball

Salina South at Derby

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Campus at Goddard

Maize at Maize South

 

AVCTL II Softball

Salina Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Newton

Goddard at Campus

Andover Central at Andover

HOA Softball

Remington at Ell-Saline

Sterling at Bennington

Moundridge at Inman

Sedgwick at Canton-Galva

NCAA Softball

Sacred Heart at Lyons

Abilene at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Republic County

Beloit at Ellsworth

NCKL Softball

Abilene at SE of Saline

Buhler at Clay Center

Concordia at Rock Creek

Valley Heights at Marysville

AVCTL I Baseball

Salina South at Derby

Maize South at Maize

Valley Center at Hutchinson

Campus at Goddard

AVCTL II Baseball

Ark City at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Newton

Andover Central at Andover

Maize South at Campus

HOA Baseball

Remington at Ell-Saline

Moundridge at Inman

Little River at Marion

Sedgwick at Canton-Galva

NCAA Baseball

Sacred Heart at Lyons

Abilene at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Republic County

NCKL Baseball

Abilene at SE of Saline

Chapman at Russell

Clay Center at Buhler

Concordia at Rock Creek

Valley Heights at Marysville

Junction City at Wamego

AVCTL I Soccer

Salina South at Winfield

 

AVCTL II Soccer

Mulvane at Ark City

 