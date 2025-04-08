Rodeo HOF Selects Brookville Native

A Brookville native will be among the 2025 class of inductees into the Fort Hays State University Rodeo Hall of Fame.

According to FHSU, in honor of its unique and distinct history, the Rodeo Hall of Fame was established in 2023 to recognize individuals whose contributions have shaped Fort Hays State’s rodeo or the rodeo industry. This will be the third class inducted.

Cindy Elam Zimmerman from Brookville is among the inductees. She was on the FHSU 1974 College National Finals Rodeo Team. In the 1974 Central Plains Region, FHSU won both the Women’s and the Men’s team titles and finished their regular season with the 3rd highest point total in the nation. Nine team members qualified for the College National Finals. The FHSU Women’s Team of Colette Graves Baier, Kathy Geier Sankey, and Cindy Elam Zimmerman, placed 2nd overall. Colette placed second in barrel racing. FHSU’s Men’s Team was Jerry Beagley, Steve Fenster, Bronc Rumford, Lyle Sankey, Stan Schmidt, and Donnie Simpson. Three men placed in individual events. In the Men’s All-Around standings, Jerry Beagley placed 4th, and Bronc Rumford placed 5th, separated by only six points.

The complete class of 2025 Rodeo Hall of Fame inductees include:

Cindy Elam Zimmerman, Weatherford, TX, (Hometown: Brookville, KS)

Stan Schmidt, Glasco. KS

Kevin Rich, Stillwater, OK, Windsor, CO (Hometown: Bucklin, KS)

Donnie Simpson, Leawood, KS, (Hometown: Haysville, KS)

Steve Fenster, Healy, KS, (Hometown: Haysville, KS)

Jerry Beagley, Durant,OK (Hometown: Medicine Lodge, KS)

Lyle Sankey, Branson, Mo, (Hometown: Rose Hill, KS)

Bronc Rumford, Abbyville, KS

Kathy Geier Sankey, Branson, MO, (Hometown: Larned, KS)

Colette Baier Graves, Ponca City, OK, (Hometown: Hardtner, KS)

Dr. Ed Hammond, Hays, KS

This prestigious group of individuals will be honored at the Annual Fort Hays State University Rodeo on April 19th.