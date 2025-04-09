Hospital Employees Help Local Boy

Employees of the hospital in Abilene are helping a child who is living with a rare pediatric disease.

According to Memorial Health System, employees wore blue jeans at work, in March, for a “Jeans Day” fundraiser. Employees who made a donation of at least $5 were allowed to wear blue jeans on Fridays in March.

A total donation of $880 was presented to Beau Backhus and his family.

7-year-old Beau is on a journey with Legg Calve Perthes Disease, also known as LCP or Perthes Disease. This is a rare pediatric disease that affects the femoral head. LCP is the temporary loss of blood flow to the femoral head that causes deterioration of bone. This disease has an unknown cause but a prognosis of full rehabilitation, in two to three years after disease onset, is possible. Beau’s journey started in April of 2024 in his right hip. In late October, the disease progressed to his left hip. March 12, Beau underwent a surgery to his right hip for correction, as his femoral head needed to be placed back in his pelvis space. After surgery, Beau will be in a cast for six weeks, then a brace for one and a half to two years for optimal healing in both hips. Over the healing years, Beau will need physical therapy, wheelchair assistance, and pain management.