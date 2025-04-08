Sun Setting on “Salina Reads”

The Salina Public Library’s annual Salina Reads program is entering its final weeks, with several engaging events still ahead.

This year’s program is centered around True Grit by Charles Portis, a novel that explores themes of justice, resilience, and personal conviction. The initiative encourages community-wide reading and dialogue through book discussions, local history programs, film, and storytelling.

Highlights of the remaining Salina Reads schedule include:

Pioneering the Plains: The Life of Thomas White

Saturday, April 12 | 11 a.m. | Salina Public Library

A family-friendly historical reenactment showcasing the life of early Salina settler Thomas White.

Saturday, April 12 | 11 a.m. | Salina Public Library A family-friendly historical reenactment showcasing the life of early Salina settler Thomas White. Saline County Mounted Patrol & Boy Scouts Demonstration

Monday, April 14 | 6:30–8 p.m. | 1020 W North St

Meet the Mounted Patrol, see animal care demos, and learn Dutch oven cooking from the Boy Scouts.

Monday, April 14 | 6:30–8 p.m. | 1020 W North St Meet the Mounted Patrol, see animal care demos, and learn Dutch oven cooking from the Boy Scouts. Books & Bites Discussion

Wednesday, April 16 | 6–8 p.m. | 1858 Coffee House

A casual discussion of True Grit led by Bethany College Professor Emeritus Linda Lewis, with appetizers provided.

Wednesday, April 16 | 6–8 p.m. | 1858 Coffee House A casual discussion of True Grit led by Bethany College Professor Emeritus Linda Lewis, with appetizers provided. Reel Film Fans: True Grit (2010)

Thursday, April 24 | 6–8 p.m. | Salina Art Center Cinema

Screening and discussion of the Coen Brothers’ film adaptation of True Grit. Rated PG-13.

Thursday, April 24 | 6–8 p.m. | Salina Art Center Cinema Screening and discussion of the Coen Brothers’ film adaptation of True Grit. Rated PG-13. Salina Reads Finale: Songs, Stories, and Spirit of Saline County

Saturday, April 26 | 7 p.m. | Salina Public Library

A celebratory evening of cowboy music from Don Wagner, and featuring local community members Jerry Jones, Mike Durall, Jennifer Gordon, Kevin Peterson and Ruth Moritz, who will share poetry, writings, and history that highlight the connections and experiences that make Saline County truly special.

Additionally, the Salina Reads Scavenger Hunt is open through April 26. Participants can pick up a brochure at the library or download one online, complete a short history-based activity, attend two events, and claim a prize at the library.

Salina Reads is a community-wide reading program aimed at broadening perspectives and building connections through shared literature and meaningful dialogue.

For more information about upcoming events and how to participate, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/salina-reads.