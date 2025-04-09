Third Most Wanted Arrest

The new April list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. Since then there have been three arrests.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Clair Base. She was wanted for a felony probation violation and interference with a law enforcment officer.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The April list went online Saturday morning.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, making criminal threats, aggravated endangering a child, intimidation of a witness, attempting kidnapping, stalking, harassment, felony drug crimes, and more.

The March list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated over a half-dozen arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,881 criminals have been caught, and 453 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Salina’s Most Wanted