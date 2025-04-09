PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 3 Recap

While the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has settled into the midst of the 2025 spring campaign, Tuesday saw a soccer showdown between the AVCTL I and the AVCTL II and the AVCTL I won that showdown 6-1 as Salina South defeated Salina Central, Valley Center topped Ark City, Maize South beat Goddard, Maize High defeated Andover High, Hutchison beat Newton and Derby defeated Andover Central. The lone AVCTL II girls’ soccer team that won Tuesday in the AVCTL I vs. AVCTL II showdown was Eisenhower defeated Campus.

There have not been any AVCTL I head-to-head soccer matches yet this season, but the Derby Lady Panthers and Maize Lady Eagles are the early AVCTL I leaders as they are the only two AVCTL I teams still protecting undefeated records as Derby is 5-0-0 and Maize is 4-0-0.

The Maize Lady Eagles grabbed an early lead in the 2025 AVCTL I softball race this past week when they jumped out to a 3-1 AVCTL I record by sweeping the Hutchinson Lady Salt Hawks on Tuesday. The Maize South Lady Mavericks, Derby Lady Panthers and Salina South Lady Cougars are still in the early talks of the AVCTL I softball crown as Maize South stands at 6-0 overall while Derby is 4-0 and Salina South stands with a 7-1 record after 8 games.

The AVCTL I baseball standings have had more head-to-head battles thus far this season, but it is still wide open as Hutchinson and Campus lead the way with undefeated AVCTL I records, but Hutchinson is 5-3 overall, 2-0 in AVCTL I, while Campus is 6-1, 1-0 in AVCTL I. Maize and Valley Center are both 1-1 in AVCTL I action while Derby is 0-3. Salina South and Maize South have not played any AVCTL I games yet this season.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team swept a doubleheader against Newton on Thursday, winning 9-8 and 8-7 in extra innings. The Lady Colts split a doubleheader with Manhattan on Tuesday, losing the opener 9-8 but winning the second game 18-1. … The Colt baseball team swept Newton on Thursday, winning 12-2 and 3-0. The Colts lost 7-3 on Tuesday against Wichita Northwest. … The Lady Colt soccer team defeated Cair Paravel 3-2 in overtime on Thursday in the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Colts defeated Wichita Northwest 2-1 in overtime on Saturday in the final round. The Lady Colts lost 8-2 against Eisenhower on Tuesday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team will return to the field this afternoon (Wednesday) with a doubleheader against Bishop Carroll. … The Panther baseball team lost 5-1 against Bishop Carroll on Thursday. The Panther baseball team got swept by Hutchinson on Tuesday, losing 8-3 and 7-2. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Wednesday in the 2nd round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Emporia 2-0 on Saturday in the final round. The Lady Panthers defeated Andover Central 2-1 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team split a doubleheader at Buhler on Thursday, winning the opener 7-1 but losing the 2nd game 6-3. The Lady Salt Hawks were swept by Andover on Friday, losing 8-0 and 16-10. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept by Maize on Tuesday, losing 18-0 and 13-2. … The Salt Hawk baseball team hosted Andover in a doubleheader on Friday and earned a sweep with 3-2 and 4-2 victories. The Salt Hawk baseball team swept Derby on Tuesday, winning 8-3 and 7-2. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Wichita East 4-0 on Saturday in the final round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Salt Hawks defeated Newton 3-1 on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team was scheduled to play against Andover Central on Friday, but the games were postponed due to inclement weather and are rescheduled for May 7. The Lady Eagles swept Hutchinson on Tuesday, winning 18-0 and 13-2. … The Eagle baseball team was scheduled to host Andover Central for a doubleheader on Friday, but the games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up in a pair of single games on April 16 and May 13. The Eagles defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Monday 3-1. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Wichita Classical 4-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Wichita South tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Salina Central 9-0 in the final round on Saturday. The Lady Eagles defeated Andover 5-0 on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team swept Goddard on Tuesday, winning 13-1 and 11-1. … The Maverick baseball team swept a doubleheader against Arkansas City on Friday, winning 3-0 and 11-1. The Mavericks swept Goddard on Tuesday, winning 12-2 and 8-0. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated McPherson 5-0 on Friday to win the championship of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Mavericks defeated Goddard 9-0 on Tuesday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougar softball team swept a doubleheader against Goddard on Thursday, winning 5-4 and 4-1. … The Cougar baseball team swept Goddard on Thursday, winning 3-1 and 6-3. … The Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Wichita Collegiate 8-0 on Friday in the final round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet softball team split a doubleheader with Eisenhower on Friday, winning the opener 6-4 but losing the second game 9-3. The Lady Hornets defeated Andover 7-5 in the opener of a doubleheader on Tuesday but lost the 2nd game 22-16. … The Hornet baseball team split a doubleheader with Eisenhower on Friday, losing the opener 1-0, but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 5-0. The Hornets swept Andover on Tuesday, winning 12-2 and 8-2. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Topeka High 4-1 on Friday in the final round of the McPherson tournament. The Lady Hornets defeated Arkansas City 8-1 on Tuesday.

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Softball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 3 1 8 2

Maize South 0 0 6 0

Derby 0 0 4 0

Salina South 0 0 7 1

Valley Center 1 1 5 5

Campus 0 0 3 3

Hutchinson 0 2 1 7

Thursday, April 3

Campus 9, Newton 8

Campus 8, Newton 7, Ex.

Salina South 5, Goddard 4

Salina South 4, Goddard 1

Hutchinson 7, Buhler 1

Buhler 6, Hutchinson 3

Friday, April 4

Andover Central at Maize – PPD to May 7

Andover Central at Maize – PPD to May 7

Andover 8, Hutchinson 0

Andover 16, Hutchinson 10

Valley Center 6, Eisenhower 4

Eisenhower 9, Valley Center 3

Monday, April 7

Maize 18, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 1

Maize 19, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 3

Tuesday, April 8

Maize 18, Hutchinson 0

Maize 13, Hutchinson 2

Manhattan 9, Campus 8

Campus 18, Manhattan 1

Maize South 13, Goddard 0

Maize South 11, Goddard 1

Valley Center 7, Andover 5

Andover 22, Valley Center 16

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Baseball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 2 0 5 3

Campus 1 0 6 1

Maize 1 1 4 3

Valley Center 1 1 5 5

Salina South 0 0 4 0

Maize South 0 0 8 1

Derby 0 3 0 8

Thursday, April 3

Campus 12, Newton 2

Campus 3, Newton 0

Salina South 3, Goddard 1

Salina South 6, Goddard 3

Bishop Carroll 5, Derby 1

Friday, April 4

Andover Central at Maize – PPD to April 16

Andover Central at Maize – PPD to May 13

Hutchinson 3, Andover 2

Hutchinson 4, Andover 2

Maize South 3, Ark City 0

Maize South 11, Ark City 1

Eisenhower 1, Valley Center 0

Valley Center 5, Eisenhower 0

Monday, April 7

Maize 3, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 1

Tuesday, April 8

Wichita Northwest 7, Campus 3

Hutchinson 8, Derby 3

Hutchinson 7, Derby 2

Maize South 12, Goddard 2

Maize South 8, Goddard 0

Valley Center 12, Andover 2

Valley Center 8, Andover 2

2025 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Soccer Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L T W L T

Derby 0 0 0 5 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 4 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 4 1 0

Maize South 0 0 0 4 1 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 4 2 0

Salina South 0 0 0 3 2 0

Campus 0 0 0 2 2 0

Wednesday, April 2

Maize 4, Wichita Classical 0 – McPherson Tournament

Derby 8, Salina Central 0 – Wichita South Tournament

Thursday, April 3

Campus 3, Cair Paravel 2 OT – Wichita South Tournament

Friday, April 4

Salina South 8, Wichita Collegiate 0 – McPherson Tournament

Valley Center 4, Topeka High 1 – McPherson Tournament

Maize South 5, McPherson 0 – McPherson tournament

Saturday, April 5

Campus 2, Wichita Northwest 1, OT – Wichita South Tournament

Derby 2, Emporia 0 – Wichita South Tournament

Hutchinson 4, Wichita East 0 – Wichita South Tournament

Maize 9, Salina Central 0 – Wichita South Tournament

Tuesday, April 8

Salina South 8, Salina Central 0

Valley Center 8, Ark City 1

Maize South 9, Goddard 0

Maize 5, Andover 0

Hutchinson 3, Newton 1

Eisenhower 8, Campus 2

Derby 2, Andover Central 1