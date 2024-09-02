Wildcats Discuss Season’s First Road Game at Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s contest at Tulane. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on ESPN+ – are above, while a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon. Changing this (press conference) to Mondays, I feel like I just saw you guys, which is a really positive, good thing. Looking at the film (from Saturday), we did some good things, did some really good things, and we made some mistakes that we’ve got to clean up. I think we have their attention because there’s some things – just some detail, some recognition of running the correct route or the correct depth, maybe a blocking scheme that got screwed up a couple of times. We talked about it on Saturday night. We didn’t blow the coverage, but we didn’t get the best leverage with the coverage. So, we’ve got some things we’ve got to get shored up this week. We have, in essence, a pretty short week because our Friday gets rolling really early with some meetings, then walkthroughs before we head on the plane to head to New Orleans.”

