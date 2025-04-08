PREP – NCAA Spring Week 3 Recap

The spring campaign is fully underway for the North Central Activities Association’s 2025 spring season.

With spring, comes a competition with Mother Nature.

While NCAA teams have tasted their share of wins, and losses thus far this season. Mother Nature has also already made her presence known around the NCAA.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week o:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Concordia on Tuesday, winning 6-4 and 12-6. The Lady Trojans were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Ellsworth on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and have been rescheduled for April 11. … The Trojan baseball team was scheduled to play a doubleheader at Ellsworth on Friday, but those games were canceled due to inclement weather.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Ellis on Tuesday, winning 15-5 and 21-13. The Lady Bearcats were scheduled to host Beloit in a doubleheader on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and have been rescheduled for April 11. … The Bearcat baseball team lost the opener of a doubleheader against Ellis 17-4 on Tuesday. The 2nd game was suspended due to inclement weather. The Bearcats were scheduled to host Beloit in a doubleheader on Friday, but those games were canceled due to inclement weather.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team lost the opener of a doubleheader against Larned 12-2 on Tuesday and the 2nd game was suspended due to inclement weather. The Lady Lions were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Minneapolis on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up later. … The Lion baseball team split a doubleheader with Larned on Tuesday, winning the opener 17-1 but losing the 2nd game 12-1. The Lions were scheduled to play a doubleheader at Minneapolis on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled later.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team was scheduled to host Lyons in a doubleheader on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled later. … The Lion baseball team got swept by Sacred Heart on Tuesday, losing 17-2 and 12-2. The Lions were scheduled to host Lyons in a doubleheader on Friday, but those games were postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled later.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team won the opener of a doubleheader 12-7 against Sylvan on Tuesday before the 2nd game got suspended due to inclement weather. … The Buff baseball team got swept by Sylvan on Tuesday, losing 11-5 and 10-2.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team opened its season on Monday losing both games of a doubleheader at Concordia. The Lady Knights lost 8-2 and 10-2. … The Knight baseball team swept Minneapolis on Tuesday, winning 17-2 and 12-2.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team will return to the field today with their 1-1 record and will host Republic County in the Lady Trojans’ NCAA opener. … The Trojan baseball team will open its 2025 NCAA season today (Tuesday) when it hosts Republic County in a doubleheader. The Trojans are 4-4 this season.

2025 NCAA Softball Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 2 0 2 0

Beloit 0 0 2 0

Ellsworth 0 2 2 2

Lyons 0 0 2 2

SE of Saline 0 0 1 1

Republic Cty 0 0 2 3

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 2

Tuesday, April 1

Ellsworth 15, Ellis 5

Ellsworth 21, Ellis 13

Republic County 12, Sylvan 7

Republic County at Sylvan suspended

Beloit 6, Concordia 4

Beloit 12, Concordia 6

Larned 12, Lyons 2

Lyons 4, Larned 4 suspended

Friday, April 4

Beloit at Ellsworth – PPD to April 11

Beloit at Ellsworth – PPD to April 11

Lyons at Minneapolis – PPD

Lyons at Minneapolis – PPD

Monday, April 7

Concordia 8, Sacred Heat 2

Concordia 10, Sacred Heart 2

2025 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 3 0 3 0

Minneapolis 2 2 2 2

Lyons 0 0 3 1

SE of Saline 0 0 2 2

Ellsworth 0 2 0 3

Republic Cty 0 0 0 4

Beloit 0 1 0 5

Monday, March 31

Concordia 8, Beloit 1

Concordia 5, Beloit 2

Tuesday, April 1

Sacred Heart 17, Minneapolis 2

Sacred Heart 12, Minneapolis 2

Ellis 17, Ellsworth 4

Elis at Ellsworth, suspended

Lyons 5, Larned 4

Larned 12, Lyons 1

Sylvan 11, Republic County 5

Sylvan 10, Republic County 2

Friday, April 4

Beloit at Ellsworth – Canceled

Beloit at Ellsworth – Canceled

Lyons at Minneapolis – PPD

Lyons at Minneapolis – PPD