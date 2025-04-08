Chamber Hires Leader For Community Marketing Initiative

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce has selected a leader to take over a community initiative the Chamber is spearheading to develop a collaborative marketing approach for Salina. Marcus Petty will be the Director of Marketing.

According to the Chamber, Petty is a Salina resident and comes from the City of Lindsborg, having served as their

Director of Communications since 2022. Petty has also served in marketing roles with the Mid-America All-Indian Center in Wichita, the Anthem Community Council in Anthem, Arizona, as well as the Salina Public Library.

Salina Chamber president Renee Duxler cited Petty’s extensive experience in marketing and communications, as well as his familiarity in working with multiple organizations toward a common goal.

“Marcus checked every single box in terms of the technical knowledge and experience we were looking for in this role,” Duxler said, “But he also had the references and outcomes to affirm that he is a skilled collaborator and listener—both of which will be imperative in making this initiative successful.”

The Chamber receives a portion of transient guest tax from the City of Salina to operate Visit Salina, the community’s convention and visitors’ bureau. Earlier this year the Chamber successfully renegotiated their agreement with the City to include utilizing some of the allotted transient guest tax money to create a cohesive marketing approach for the community. The Chamber, the Salina Community Economic Development Organization, Saline County, and Salina Downtown are also investing in the initiative. Hiring a Director of Marketing is the first step in launching the project.

Petty grew up in Andover and graduated from Andover High School before attending Wichita State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communication. During his career, Petty has worked in the non-profit and public sectors, and has built a strong foundation in strategic marketing, content creation, and team leadership, while fostering a deep commitment to community growth. Throughout his career, he has also worked to develop collaborative relationships with local media, businesses, and non-profits.

“This is a wonderful opportunity and I am excited and ready to get to work in showcasing what Salina and Saline County have to offer,” said Petty. “Community pride and public service have always been important to me, and this position allows me to combine the skills I’ve honed in my career with the ability to help make my community a better place. I’m honored to join the great team at The Chamber and I look forward to working alongside them.”

Petty’s first day at the Chamber will be May 1st.