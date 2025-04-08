1973 Human Remains Identified

Human remains which were discovered along a rural Kansas road over 50 years ago have been positively identified.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, working with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, they have positively identified human remains which were found near Garnett in April of 1973, providing answers to a family after 52 years.

On April 18, 1973, the decomposing remains of an unidentified male were located three miles southeast of Garnett, Kansas, off 1550 Road. He was found wearing a brown corduroy jacket, a green long-sleeved buttoned shirt, jeans, a black leather belt with a large belt buckle, brown hiking boots, and a navy blue stocking cap. He was also wearing two gold rings with crosses, a ring with the number “78” and a silver chain with a large cross.

During the autopsy in 1973, the coroner ruled the man’s manner of death a homicide due to signs of trauma. It was determined the man was around 20-years-old and believed to have brown hair and a slender build. Over the years, many attempts were made to identify the remains and learn what happened to the man.

In 2024, DNA was extracted from the remains so that a DNA profile could be utilized for forensic genetic genealogy testing. This advanced testing attempts to uncover family relationships in order to identify any living relatives of the person who is unidentified.

In early 2025, KBI learned the testing had identified relatives of the unknown man. After further investigation, KBI agents and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office located the man’s siblings. They conducted interviews and collected DNA from a sibling for comparison. The unidentified person was then positively identified as Jimmy Allen Dollison.

Jimmy Dollison had been living in Kansas City, Kansas when he went missing. He disappeared sometime in October or November of 1972, when he was 16-years-old. According to family members, he was reported missing by his parents, but the family never learned what happened to Jimmy.

The KBI and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the circumstances

of Dollison’s death. Anyone who has information about the disappearance or murder of Jimmy Dollison is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or report tips online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.