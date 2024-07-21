Walk-In Enrollment, Back to School Fair Tuesday

Walk-in enrollment at Salina Public Schools is scheduled for this week, along with the Saline County Back to School Fair.

While online enrollment has been going on for a couple of weeks, those who would prefer to enroll in person can do so on Tuesday. Walk-in enrollment will be located at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to USD 305, parents and guardians are encouraged to attend to complete the enrollment process with the assistance of staff. Help with the online enrollment process will also be available during this event.

Key Details:

Walk-In Enrollment: Date: Tuesday, July 23 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Location: Central High School, 650 E. Crawford Online Enrollment: Open until July 25 Complete via Skyward with the login details sent to parents/guardians in early July

Special Incentives:

Families who complete online enrollment by July 25 will receive $10 off textbook rental fees for each student. Applications for free and reduced-price meals can be completed during online enrollment, determining eligibility for the upcoming school year.

In conjunction with walk-in enrollment, the Saline County Back to School Fair will also be held on Tuesday. It will take place on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Central High School.

Organizers say this annual event aims to ensure that local students are well-prepared for the upcoming school year by providing them with essential supplies, health services, and fun activities.

Students who live in Saline County or go to school in Saline County, are going into grades K-8, qualify for free or reduced lunches, or receive SNAP or TANF benefits are invited to pick up backpacks filled with basic school supplies. Supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

This year’s fair introduces a new service: school and sports physicals by appointment. Students can schedule physicals in advance from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., while walk-in appointments will be available from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Additionally, dental screenings and cavity prevention services will be available on a walk-in basis from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

From 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the fair will also feature community information booths, games, and activities, providing families with a fun and engaging environment in the air-conditioned small gym at Central High School.

Back to School Fair Details:

Date: Tuesday, July 23

Tuesday, July 23 Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 p.m.

12:00 PM – 6:00 p.m. Location: Central High School, 650 E Crawford St., Small Gym

Central High School, 650 E Crawford St., Small Gym Backpack Distribution: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. K-12 School/Sports Physicals: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (appointments), 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (walk-ins)

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (appointments), 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (walk-ins) Dental Screenings/Cavity Prevention: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (walk-ins)

12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (walk-ins) Community Information, Booths, Games, and Activities: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

For more information and to schedule physical appointments, please visit salinahealth.org/backtoschool.