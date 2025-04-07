Kindergarten Registration Begins Next Week

Kindergarten registration for Salina public schools is scheduled to start next week across various locations.

According to Salina USD 305, “Kindergarten Roundup” is scheduled to occur in each of the USD 305 elementary schools. Families with children who turn 5-years old on or before August 31, 2025 are invited to register for all-day kindergarten at their neighborhood attendance center:

The locations, times and dates are:

Schilling Elementary – Thursday, April 17 – 6:00 pm

– Thursday, April 17 – 6:00 pm Oakdale Elementary – Tuesday, April 22 – 5:30 pm

– Tuesday, April 22 – 5:30 pm Stewart Elementary – Tuesday, April 22 – 6:30 pm

– Tuesday, April 22 – 6:30 pm Coronado Elementary – Thursday, April 24 – 6:00 p.m.

– Thursday, April 24 – 6:00 p.m. Cottonwood Elementary – Thursday, April 24 – 6:00 p.m.

– Thursday, April 24 – 6:00 p.m. Meadowlark Ridge Elementary – Thursday, April 24 – 6:00 pm

– Thursday, April 24 – 6:00 pm Sunset Elementary – Thursday, April 24 – 6:00 pm

– Thursday, April 24 – 6:00 pm Heusner Elementary – Tuesday, May 6 – 6:00 pm

The staff at Salina Public Schools look forward to sharing a long-lasting partnership with parents and guardians to support their child’s development.

To register your child, go to https://www.usd305.com/parents/kindergarten-roundup