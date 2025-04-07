Family Fun Run Set to Battle Childhood Cancer

The 2025 Love, Chloe Family Fun Run will be giving good vibes to Kansas families who are navigating a childhood cancer diagnosis.

The disco-themed event will consists of a 1-mile, 5k and a 10k run that will be held at the City Lights Stage in downtown Salina on Saturday, April 26th at 8:00 am.

This event will include activities for all ages, as children can the fun with a bounce house and a face painting station. Participants will receive a custom disco ball finisher medal, race bib and an event shirt.

“This is our 11th Annual Family Fun Run and it is hard to believe that the event has grown to nearly 800 participants. We could not do what we do without all our dedicated supporters” said Founder and President, Heidi Feyerherm-Smith.

For more information on the event and to register, visit https://lovechloe.org/5k-run

Photos Courtesy of Love, Chloe Foundation: