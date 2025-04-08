Driver Hurt in ATV Crash

One person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash involving an all terrain vehicle late Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 75-year-old Leslie Greninger from Galena was driving a 2020 Polaris ATV on a road in rural Cherokee County. He lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.

Greninger, who was not using a safety restraint or wearing a helmet, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to a hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

The crash happened at 10:50 Monday night in Cherokee County a half-mile east of US 69 Highway on SE Wyandotte Road.