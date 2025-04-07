Arrest Made after Domestic Dispute

A domestic argument turned violent and leads to the arrest of a Salina man.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 19-year-old Seth M. Waitt was taken into custody on Sunday morning after a dispute with his girlfriend at their apartment in the 1900 block of Glendale.

Police say an 18-year-old woman may have damaged Waitt’s phone during the argument – and he in-turn punched her computer. The fight escalated when he allegedly grabbed her by the throat and cut off her breathing.

Police documented marks on the woman’s throat and she refused medical treatment at the scene. Waitt is now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.