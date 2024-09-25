Valeria Hernandez named KCAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Valeria Hernandez of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned this week’s KCAC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 16-22 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Playing center back for the Coyotes, Hernandez was key in helping KWU earn two shutout wins to open KCAC play this week. She was part of KWU’s defense that held opponents to only 10 shots on frame in two matches, and 22 total shots, many of them well off target.