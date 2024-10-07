Unique Aircraft to Use Salina For Test Flights

A unique one-of-a-kind aircraft will conduct test flights at the Salina Regional Airport.

Textron eAviation will conduct flight testing for its Nexus eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) full-scale technology demonstrator aircraft at the Salina Regional Airport. This program will follow the successful conclusion of initial restrained flight tests, which are planned for 2025 at the National Institute of Aviation Research facility in Wichita. The flight test program at Salina Regional Airport will be instrumental in validating the aircraft’s full performance envelope.

According to Textron, the Nexus is a multi-mission aircraft designed to address the global demand for sustainable aviation solutions. This zero-emission aircraft, configured for one pilot and four passengers, is powered by a distributed electric propulsion system. It features four tilting propellers and two aft stationary vertical rotors, enabling a wide range of applications such as passenger transport, public aircraft operations and cargo services.

Salina Regional Airport has established itself as a key site for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) testing, having hosted Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) operations under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Integration Pilot Program (IPP) and Beyond programs. The airport’s leadership in UAS innovation is further bolstered by the presence of the Kansas State University Applied Aviation Research Center (AARC), which conducts cutting-edge UAS research and operations. Given its extensive history, proven success in UAS operations, and broad access to airspace, Salina Regional Airport is an ideal location for conducting these pivotal tests and advancing the future of aviation.

“Kansas boasts a rich aviation history, and we’re proud to work alongside the Salina Airport Authority to test these emerging technologies so close to home,” said Kriya Shortt, President & CEO of Textron eAviation. “The support and facilities provided by the Salina Airport Authority are vital as we advance towards bringing the Nexus eVTOL to market.”

The remotely piloted flight-test program at Salina Regional Airport (SLN) will evaluate the Nexus eVTOL’s performance under various conditions, simulating a wide range of operational scenarios.

“We are thrilled to partner with Textron eAviation on this exciting project,” said Pieter Miller, Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority. “Salina Regional Airport has a longstanding tradition of supporting aviation innovation, and we look forward to contributing to the success of the Nexus eVTOL program.”

In addition to supporting the flight testing for the Nexus eVTOL, the collaboration among Kansas State University, the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) and Salina Regional Airport underscores their shared commitment to advancing aviation technology in Kansas.

For more information, visit: https://e-aviation.com.