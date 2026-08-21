Tips Sought in Threat Case

Tips are being sought in connection with alleged threats made at a grocery store. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Monday, August 17th, a disturbance occurred between two people at the Dillon’s grocery store at 1201 W. Crawford. During the disturbance, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim, who reported the incident to store employees. When store employees attempted to obtain a license plate on the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect backed out of the parking lot.

The suspect was driving a white Chevy SUV.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-21656.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.