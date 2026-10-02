Suspected Thief Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in connection with a theft. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on Saturday, September 26th at about 10:00 AM, a subject entered Walmart at 2900 S. 9th Street and picked up several items. The subject picked up and took a Black & Decker clothes iron to customer service and “returned” the item in exchange for a gift card. The subject then exited out the front of the business without paying for a Shark brand carpet cleaner and two Shark brand StainStriker bottles. Total loss was approximately $300.

At about 8:45 PM the same suspect returned to Walmart. The suspect stole a Chief’s Poncho, two Bed in Boxes, and a pillow. Total loss was valued at approximately $430.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-25442/25475.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.