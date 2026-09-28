PREP – Fall Week 6 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr September 28, 2026

Prep Fall Week 6 schedule/results

Monday, September 28

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Maize at Andover

Wichita Trinity at Maize South

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Maize at Andover

 

Tuesday, September 29

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Salina South at Campus

Maize South at Campus

Salina South vs. Maize South – at Campus

Hutchinson at Derby

Valley Center at Derby

Hutchinson vs. Valley Center – at Derby

Newton at Maize

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Salina Central at Goddard

Ark City at Goddard

Salina Central vs. Ark City – at Goddard

Andover at Eisenhower

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Andover vs. Andover Central – at Eisenhower

Newton at Maize

HOA Volleyball

Bennington at Sterling

Bennington at Sterling

Berean Academy at Central Christian

Berean Academy at Central Christian

Ell-Saline at Inman

Ell-Saline at Inman

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Marion at Wichita Classical

Marion at Wichita Classical

Sedgwick at Remington

Sedgwick at Remington

NCAA Volleyball

SE of Saline at Beloit

SE of Saline at Beloit

Sacred Heart at Salina Invitational

Lyons at Republic County

Lyons at Republic County

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

NCKL Volleyball

Concordia at Chapman

Concordia at Chapman

Marysville at Clay Center

Marysville at Clay Center

Wamego at Abilene

Wamego at Abilene

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Hutchinson at Salina South

Campus at Maize

Maize South at Derby

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Goddard at Newton

And Central at Eisenhower

Ark City at Andover

 

Wednesday, September 30

NCKL Volleyball

Wamego at Silver Lake

Wamego vs. Tonganoxie – at Silver Lake

 

Thursday, October 1

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Salina South at Hays

Salina South vs. Abilene – at Hays

HOA Volleyball

Ell-Saline at Ellsworth

Ell-Saline at Ellsworth

Bennington at Solomon

Bennington at Solomon

Inman at Little River

Herington at Marion

Herington at Marion

NCAA Volleyball

Ell-Saline at Ellsworth

Ell-Saline at Ellsworth

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Lyons at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Smith Center

Republic County vs. Marysville – at Smith Center

NCKL Volleyball

Chapman vs. Smoky Vallye

Chapman vs. Smoky Vallye

Marysville at Republic County

Marysville vs. Smith Center at Republic County

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Salina South at Maize

Maize South at Blue Valley NW

Valley Center at Campus

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Newton at Salina Central

Andover at Goddard

Ark City at Eisenhower

 

Friday, October 2

AVCTL 1 Football

Salina South at Ark City

Campus at Valley Center

Derby at Maize South

Maize at Hutchinson

AVCTL 2 Football

Salina Central at Newton

Arkansas City at Salina South

Eisenhower at Andover

Goddard at Andover Central

HOA Football

Hoxie at Ell-Saline

Trego at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Moundridge

Hillsboro at Inman

Haven at Marion

Remington at Mission Valley

Sedgwick at Nickerson

Sterling at Halstead

NCAA Football

Sacred Heart at Smith Center

SE of Saline at Wichita Collegiate

Phillipsburg at Beloit

Ellsworth at Hays TMP

Minneapolis at Riley County

Larned at Lyons

Plainville at Republic County

NCKL Football

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Chapman

Marysville at Council Grove

Wamego at Topeka Hayden

Tonganoxie at Rock Creek

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Andover at Andover Central

 

Saturday, October 3

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Derby at Andover tournament

Hutchinson at Great Bend tournament

Maize South at Aquinas tournament

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Salina Central, Newton at Great Bend tournament

Andover, Andover Central at Andover tournament

HOA Volleyball

Berean Academy, Sterling at Burrton tournament

Inman at Canton-Galva tournament

Moundridge at Belle Plaine tournament

Sedgwick at Silver Lake tournament

NCAA Volleyball

SE of Saline, Beloit, Minneapolis at Concordia tournament

Republic County at Rock Hills tournament

NCKL Volleyball

Concordia, Marysville, Clay Center at Concordia tournament

Rock Creek at Ottawa Tournament