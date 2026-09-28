PREP – Fall Week 6 Schedule/Scores

Prep Fall Week 6 schedule/results
Monday, September 28
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Maize at Andover
Wichita Trinity at Maize South
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Maize at Andover
Tuesday, September 29
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Salina South at Campus
Maize South at Campus
Salina South vs. Maize South – at Campus
Hutchinson at Derby
Valley Center at Derby
Hutchinson vs. Valley Center – at Derby
Newton at Maize
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Salina Central at Goddard
Ark City at Goddard
Salina Central vs. Ark City – at Goddard
Andover at Eisenhower
Andover Central at Eisenhower
Andover vs. Andover Central – at Eisenhower
Newton at Maize
HOA Volleyball
Bennington at Sterling
Bennington at Sterling
Berean Academy at Central Christian
Berean Academy at Central Christian
Ell-Saline at Inman
Ell-Saline at Inman
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
Marion at Wichita Classical
Marion at Wichita Classical
Sedgwick at Remington
Sedgwick at Remington
NCAA Volleyball
SE of Saline at Beloit
SE of Saline at Beloit
Sacred Heart at Salina Invitational
Lyons at Republic County
Lyons at Republic County
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
NCKL Volleyball
Concordia at Chapman
Concordia at Chapman
Marysville at Clay Center
Marysville at Clay Center
Wamego at Abilene
Wamego at Abilene
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Hutchinson at Salina South
Campus at Maize
Maize South at Derby
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Goddard at Newton
And Central at Eisenhower
Ark City at Andover
Wednesday, September 30
NCKL Volleyball
Wamego at Silver Lake
Wamego vs. Tonganoxie – at Silver Lake
Thursday, October 1
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Salina South at Hays
Salina South vs. Abilene – at Hays
HOA Volleyball
Ell-Saline at Ellsworth
Ell-Saline at Ellsworth
Bennington at Solomon
Bennington at Solomon
Inman at Little River
Herington at Marion
Herington at Marion
NCAA Volleyball
Ell-Saline at Ellsworth
Ell-Saline at Ellsworth
Lyons at Sacred Heart
Lyons at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Smith Center
Republic County vs. Marysville – at Smith Center
NCKL Volleyball
Chapman vs. Smoky Vallye
Chapman vs. Smoky Vallye
Marysville at Republic County
Marysville vs. Smith Center at Republic County
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Salina South at Maize
Maize South at Blue Valley NW
Valley Center at Campus
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Newton at Salina Central
Andover at Goddard
Ark City at Eisenhower
Friday, October 2
AVCTL 1 Football
Salina South at Ark City
Campus at Valley Center
Derby at Maize South
Maize at Hutchinson
AVCTL 2 Football
Salina Central at Newton
Arkansas City at Salina South
Eisenhower at Andover
Goddard at Andover Central
HOA Football
Hoxie at Ell-Saline
Trego at Bennington
Hutch Trinity at Moundridge
Hillsboro at Inman
Haven at Marion
Remington at Mission Valley
Sedgwick at Nickerson
Sterling at Halstead
NCAA Football
Sacred Heart at Smith Center
SE of Saline at Wichita Collegiate
Phillipsburg at Beloit
Ellsworth at Hays TMP
Minneapolis at Riley County
Larned at Lyons
Plainville at Republic County
NCKL Football
Clay Center at Abilene
Concordia at Chapman
Marysville at Council Grove
Wamego at Topeka Hayden
Tonganoxie at Rock Creek
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Andover at Andover Central
Saturday, October 3
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Derby at Andover tournament
Hutchinson at Great Bend tournament
Maize South at Aquinas tournament
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Salina Central, Newton at Great Bend tournament
Andover, Andover Central at Andover tournament
HOA Volleyball
Berean Academy, Sterling at Burrton tournament
Inman at Canton-Galva tournament
Moundridge at Belle Plaine tournament
Sedgwick at Silver Lake tournament
NCAA Volleyball
SE of Saline, Beloit, Minneapolis at Concordia tournament
Republic County at Rock Hills tournament
NCKL Volleyball
Concordia, Marysville, Clay Center at Concordia tournament
Rock Creek at Ottawa Tournament