PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 6 Recap

Andover High remains atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 football standings after the 5th week of action Friday night.

The Trojans defeated Eisenhower 26-7 to remain undefeated this season with a 5-0, 3-0 record, while the Eisenhower loss drops the Tigers to 3rd place with a 3-2, 2-1 reocrd.

The Tigers dropping propels Salina Central into 2nd place after the Mustangs improved to 3-2, 3-1 Friday with a 47-18 victory against Newton.

Andover Central defeated Goddard 17-8 in the other intra-AVCTL 2 contest while Salina South defeated Arkansas City 42-15 in the non-AVCTL 2 football showdown Friday.

Andover High remains atop the AVCTL 2 volleyball standings with a 13-3, 7-1 record while Andover Central is in 2nd with an 18-7, 6-1 record and Salina Central moves into 3rd place with a 10-7, 4-5 record.

Newton remains in 1st place in the AVCTL 2 boys’ soccer standings with an 8-2-0, 2-0-0 record while Andover Central is in 2nd with a 5-3-1, 2-0-0 record and Andover High is in 3rd place with a 5-5-0, 1-1-0 record. Salina Central is currently 6th with a 2-8-0, 0-1-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team split an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Eisenhower 2-1 and losing 2-1 against Andover Central. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team defeated Maize High 3-2 on Monday. The Trojans defeated Arkansas City 6-0 on Tuesday. The Trojans lost 1-0 against Andover Central on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Eisenhower 26-7 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Buhler 2-0, Newton 2-0 and Wichita West 2-0. The Lady Jaguars lost 2-0 against Eisenhower and 2-0 against Newton. The Lady Jaguars swept an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Eisenhower 2-1 and Andover High 2-1. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Jaguars football team defeated Andover High 1-0 on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team defeated Goddard 17-8 on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team went 0-4 on Saturday in the Campus tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Maize High, 2-0 against Rose Hill, 2-0 against Wichita North and 2-0 against Wichita Southeast. The Lady Bulldogs got swept in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Goddard and 2-0 against Salina Central. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 6-0 against Andover High on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Eisenhower 2-0 on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team lost 42-15 against Salina South on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Wichita Northwest 2-0, Wichita South 2-0, and Andover Central 2-0. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Andale twice. The Lady Tigers got swept in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Andover Central and 2-1 against Andover High. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team defeated Andover Central 1-0 on Tuesday. The Tigers football team lost 2-0 against Arkansas City on Thursday. … The Tiger football team lost 26-7 against Andover High on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team split an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Salina Central. … The Lion boys’ soccer team lost 8-1 against Newton on Tuesday. … The Lion football team lost 17-8 against Andover Central on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Railers defeated Andover Central 2-0, Buhler 2-0 and Wichita West 2-1. The Lady Railers lost 2-0 against Andale and 2-0 against Andover Central. The Lady Railers lost 2-1 against Maize High in a single match on Tuesday. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Goddard 8-1 on Tuesday. The Railers defeated Salina Central 10-0 on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 47-18 against Salina Central on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and Goddard 2-0. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 10-0 against Newton on Thursday. … The Mustang football team defeated Newton 47-18 on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 5 0 3 0

Salina Central 3 2 3 1

Eisenhower 3 2 2 1

Ark City 2 3 1 2

Goddard 2 3 1 3

Andover Cent. 1 4 1 2

Newton 1 4 1 3

Friday, October 2

Salina Central 47, Newton 18

Salina South 42, Arkansas City 15

Andover 26, Eisenhower 7

Andover Central 17, Goddard 8

Friday, October 9

Hutchinson at Salina Central

Andover at Goddard

Andover Central at Ark City

Eisenhower at Newton

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 8 2 0 2 0 0

And Central 5 3 1 2 0 0

Andover 5 5 0 1 1 0

Arkansas City 4 5 0 1 1 0

Goddard 3 5 2 0 1 0

Salina Central 2 8 0 0 1 0

Eisenhower 1 8 1 0 2 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 13 3 7 1

And Central 18 7 6 1

Salina Central 10 7 4 5

Eisenhower 14 12 4 5

Newton 7 10 3 4

Goddard 10 15 2 5

Arkansas City 3 17 1 6