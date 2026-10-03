Big Play Passing Attack Propels Central to Win Over Newton

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

FINAL:

CENTRAL 47

NEWTON 18

Salina Central had one week to sit with its most recent loss against Eisenhower and channeled that frustration into arguably its best performance of the season against Newton.

The Mustangs were forced to utilize two of its better defensive players on the offensive side of the ball due to injuries, and both flourished.

Having lost running back Alex Garcia for the season and wide receiver Tucker Rice for at least a couple weeks, Eli Kreighbaum ran routes in place of Rice while Trae Wise started at running back for the first time.

The Mustangs overcame another slow start which saw them fumble the opening kickoff and punt at the end of their first series, but after only being down 3-0, they began to click.

Central drove down the field and Griffin Hall connected with Eli Kreighbaum for a 19-yard touchdown to put them in front 7-3.

Next, it was Trae Wise’s turn to find the end zone. Central’s new running back took a short pass at the 15-yard line and burst up the sideline, out running every Newton defender to the end zone for an 85-yard touchdown, his first of the season.

Trailing 14-3, Newton stayed consistent with its rushing attack and finally got a chunk play on the ground from Nikko Hinojos. Hinojos weaved his way through a hole and past the Mustang’s secondary for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 14-10 but that’s as close as the Railers got.

It had the feeling of a game that could go down to the wire, until the Mustangs started to attack down the field.

Griffin Hall hit Akeem “King” Anderson down the field for a 43-yard touchdown on their next drive, growing the lead to 21-10.

Newton followed with a long drive which made it to the 9-yard line of Central with goal-to-go. The ensuing play was a botched handoff that led to a fumble recovered by Central linebacker Mato Benoist.

The offense wasted no time after the turnover and took a shot for Jaxson Leonard as he ran wide open down the sideline for an 89-yard score. Leonard gained more yards on that play than he had all season coming into Week 5.

Leading 27-10 at the half, Central felt it could put the game away with another long drive getting the ball to start the third quarter.

Another long drive was capped by Hall finding Anderson from 15 yards out, extending the lead to 34-10.

Hall and Anderson continued to pile on from there, adding a third touchdown connection between the two and finally a touchdown run for Hall on 4th down put the finishes touches to an impressive bounce back performance by the Mustangs.

Many of the numbers mirrored their last game at Salina Stadium, as Griffin Hall again accounted for seven total touchdowns, three of which went to Anderson.

Even with two known defensive contributors joining the offense, Central was able to keep Newton from moving the ball consistently and found chuck plays all night with its deadly passing attack.

Getting back in the win column improved Central to 3-2 and dropped Newton to 1-4. The Mustangs travel to Hutchinson next in Week 6.