Monster Truck , Motocross Tour Coming to Salina

A Monster trucks and motocross event is coming to Salina. Monster Trucks Maniac + Freestyle Motocross is roaring into Tony’s Pizza Events Center on Saturday, October 24th.

According to the venue, fans can expect an action-packed night featuring massive monster trucks, high-flying Freestyle Motocross riders, and the opportunity to ride on a real monster truck.

FMX riders will launch over 75- foot gaps, soar up to 45 feet in the air, and perform jaw-dropping aerial tricks.

Monster Trucks Maniac + Freestyle Motocross promises roaring engines, flying bikes, and nonstop family-friendly excitement from start to finish

Doors open at 4 PM and the show begins at 6 PM.

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Ticket Information:

October 1 through October 10: Early Bird Adult Tickets are $32.40 and include one free child ticket with each paid adult ticket.

October 11 through October 23: Adult Tickets are $32.40, Child Tickets are $15.70, and VIP Tickets are $43.60.

October 24, Day of Show: Adult Tickets are $38, Child Tickets are $21.30, and VIP Tickets are $48.60.

Tickets are available in person at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office or online through Ticketmaster. Box Office tickets are sold at base prices. Online purchases through Ticketmaster

reflect all-in pricing, inclusive of applicable fees.