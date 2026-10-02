Seven Selected to Salina Business Hall of Fame

A new class of three will be inducted into the Salina Business Hall of Fame.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the 2026 inductees include:

Historic Category (1946-1999) – Nathan Butcher

– Nathan Butcher Contemporary Category (2000-present) – Rob Exline; Hemmer Siblings (Katie Platten, Tom Hemmer, Joe Hemmer, Matt Hemmer, and Phil Hemmer)

In addition to the Business Hall of Fame Inductees, the Business Hall of Fame Task Force will announce the Spirit of Salina Award recipient. This award, established in 2022, was developed to recognize an emerging entrepreneur in Saline County. The entrepreneur selected will represent the “best of the best” in terms of overcoming obstacles, believing in their drams, taking risks, and persisting as a small business owner. They embody a spirit- the entrepreneurial spirit of Salina- and those that have come before. This awardee will be named during the induction ceremony.

The Business Hall of Fame is celebrating its twenty-first year. It was established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005. Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.

The induction ceremony will be held November 10 from 12 PM to 2 PM, at the Salina Country Club.