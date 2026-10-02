October First Friday to Take Over Downtown

The October edition of First Friday will take over downtown Salina this Friday, and it will be cool, figuratively and literally.

First Friday goes live this Friday from 5 – 9. There will be live music outside, shops open late, local art on display, and all the downtown vibes you love.

There will be artist receptions at several locations, and many businesses will stay open late.

Red Fern Booksellers will also have live music and Canyon Cocktails. Art. Music. Shopping. Drinks. Downtown fun.

On stage in Campbell Plaza the Randy Baldwin Band will perform from 7 – 9.

On the First Friday of every month, April – November Downtown Salina will come alive with special events, activities, and promotions.